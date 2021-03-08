HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation is accepting applications for eight $2,500 post-secondary education scholarships. The awards are for seniors from Hermiston High School attending colleges and universities in academic programs.
Important factors in the evaluation of applicants include scholarship, extracurricular and community service activities, leadership, and financial need. All applications must be received by April 30, 2021. Successful applicants will be notified of selection no later than May 12.
Applications are available at the Hermiston High School counseling office. For additional information, contact Hermiston Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1096, Hermiston, OR 97838.
