MCMINNVILLE — Oliver Rodriguez of Hermiston earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2022 semester at Linfield University.

Linfield in a press release reported the 2021 Hermiston High School graduate is pursuing a degree in political science.

The dean’s list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester.

Founded in 1858, Linfield is a private liberal art university in McMinnville. For more information visit www.linfield.edu.

