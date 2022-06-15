Teresa Denaloza, right, and Tina Thomas, center, talk with fellow attendees during a June 19, 2021, Juneteenth Celebration. The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition is hosting this year’s event Saturday, June 18, 2022, at McKenzie Park in Hermiston.
HERMISTON — An afternoon of food, fun and fellowship is planned as the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition hosts a Juneteenth Celebration.
“I am honored to be a part of HCAC and share in the goal of breaking down cultural bridges and gaining awareness appreciating our differences,” said Bonnie Gracia, president of the cultural coalition. “In my view this results in more cultural/community connection and less conflict.”
The free event features a barbecue, music with DJ Paul Corbett, a kids’ bouncy castle and community information booths. The family-friendly celebration is Saturday, June 18, 4-8 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston.
Also, Jada Rome, who was awarded a diversity college scholarship from Union Pacific Railroad during the 2021 celebration, will share some of her poetry.
A 2021 Hermiston High School graduate, she is attending Washington State University where she is the secretary for the Black Student Union.
In addition, those in attendance can learn more about the holiday. Juneteenth — June 19, 1865 — which was designated as a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
“I am thrilled that Juneteenth is now a national holiday,” Gracia said. “I believe it opens the door for more discussion/education regarding the history of slavery and racism in this country and it’s also a sign of hope, especially since this bill received overwhelming bipartisan support.”
While there are picnic tables at the park, those planning to attend may bring their own chairs or blankets. People also can bring their favorite lawn games.
Gracia stressed that Juneteenth is everyone’s holiday. She encourages everyone to attend the celebration.
“This is about freedom,” Gracia said. “It is our responsibility in this country to guard that freedom and celebrate it.”
The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition meets the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave. For more information about the celebration event or the coalition, call 541-241-6071 or search www.facebook.com/hcac2000.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.