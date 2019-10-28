HERMISTON — While Hermiston residents are chaperoning their little ghosts and goblins for Hermiston's Treats on Main on Thursday, they can also donate to a worthy cause.
Hermiston High School’s Key Club, a service organization in the Kiwanis family, is joining forces with Key Clubs around the world to raise money for the Eliminate Project. The project, started in 2010 will raise $110 million to “eliminate” prenatal tetanus around the world.
UNICEF (United Nations International Emergency Fund) organizes The Eliminate Project, which is devoted to helping prevent mothers and their babies from dying due to disease. They purchase and administer vaccinations that prevent diseases like tetanus.
"A baby dies from tetanus every 17 minutes," said Jessica Rodriguez, HHS Key Club editor, in a press release. "That’s three babies in an hour, 84 babies in a day, 592 babies in a week and about 59,000 babies in a year. In just the time span of 8 years, UNICEF has already reduced that number by 42%. They have also prevented and eliminated MNT [Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus] in 26 countries. Though this is incredible, mothers and babies in other countries still need our help. If we did this in less than a decade, then just imagine what else we can accomplish in the years to come."
Residents can help the project by donating any cash or spare change to the UNICEF fund. Contribution also may be dropped by the Hermiston High School office, 600 S. First St. Over the past two years, Hermiston’s Key Club has raised $700 for UNICEF, and aims to double that number this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.