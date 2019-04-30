The Hermiston Cinco de Mayo committee is gearing up for a second year at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road.
The popular event, which previously outgrew other venues, is Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. The two-day festival features family activities, live entertainment, vendor booths, a beer garden, an evening dance and the Miss Senorita Cinco de Mayo pageant. There is no admission charge.
Saul Olvera said about 15 vendors have already committed for the event, and he expects a few more before the weekend. A variety of food and wares will be available for purchase, he said.
Rainier Amusements presents the Cinco de Mayo carnival, which kicks off Friday from 4-9 p.m. with a Buddy Night. Pre-sale wristbands for Friday are buy one, get one free.
The carnival continues Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Children must be at least 2 years old to ride. Wristbands purchased in advance are $20 each (and include one game). They can be picked up at 395 Quick Stop, 455 N. First St., Hermiston. Those purchased on-site are $30 each.
An evening dance — Gran Baile — will begin Saturday night at 5 p.m. Several Latin bands will play traditional and contemporary music. Live entertainment is featured Sunday, including music and folkloric dancers.
The Miss Senorita Cinco de Mayo pageant, which is Sunday at 3 p.m., includes Lili Juarez, Nayeli Resendiz, Paloma Silva and Brisieda Sandoval. In addition to the beauty contest, each contestant will share about their culture and what it means to them. At the conclusion of the live pageant, one of the young women will be crowned Miss Hermiston Cinco de Mayo 2019.
For more information, contact info@hermistoncincodemayo.com or visit www.HermistonCincoDeMayo.
