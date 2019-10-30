HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library is offering a variety of upcoming events for kids.
A holiday-themed movie will be screened Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. In addition, a drop-in craft activity is planned Friday, Nov. 8 between 1-3 p.m. Also, Saturday Crafts starts up again this weekend. Kids can engage in craft activities each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 2020. All supplies are provided. There is no fee and registration isn’t required for these activities.
Also, kids up to fifth grade are invited to earn prizes during the November Reading Challenge. Participants who spend at least 400 minutes reading or being read to have a chance to win. For more information, check out the Beanstack link at www.hermistonlibrary.us/kids.
The Hermiston Public Library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
