HERMISTON — Children 12 and under are encouraged to participate in the Kid's Monthly Coloring Page Activity at the Hermiston Public Library.
Starting the first Thursday of the month, children are invited to stop and pick up a coloring page on a special table in the library. Using your artistic abilities, color the page and return it to the library. Be sure to put your first name and age along the bottom of the page and you will receive a free movie voucher — limit one entry per child, while supplies last. The last day to turn in the coloring sheet is Wednesday, June 30.
The Hermiston Public Library is at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermiston.or.us/library.
