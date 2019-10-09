HERMISTON — In recognition of World Origami Days, a special display is featured at the Hermiston Public Library.
The nearly three-week event is an international celebration of the art of origami. People are encouraged to stop by the library and check out the display.
The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.