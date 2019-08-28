HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library is turning the page with longer hours starting in September.
The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — an extra hour each evening. The Friday/Saturday hours remain the same, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To help spread the word about the change, people are encouraged to enter an online contest. Beginning Friday, visit the library’s Facebook and/or Instagram pages and enter a photo of how you would spend an hour reading. Enter by Thursday, Sept. 12 — the best adult and teen entries will win an HP Chromebook.
Also on the horizon is the Friends of the Hermiston Public Library Annual Book Sale. It begins with a member’s only sale Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m. in the library’s Lanham Room. The event is open to the public Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features a Dollar a Bag sale.
Also, the library is participating in Banned Book Week – Sept 23-28. The public is invited to stop by and view displays and learn about books that have been banned.
The Hermiston Public Library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. For more information about library programs, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.