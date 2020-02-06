HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library is hoping to win a visit from beloved children’s author Jan Brett.
Known for her colorful, detailed depictions of animals and human cultures, Brett’s best-known titles include “The Mitten,” “The Hat” and “Gingerbread Baby.” This is the 10th year the author has held a contest to visit a school or public library.
Brett will visit the library that has the most supporters who enter the contest. Also, the second to 10th place prizes will be 10 of the author’s books, and 11th-100th places will receive an autographed Jan Brett poster. The contest ends Monday, April 20.
To enter, fill out the form at www.janbrett.com. A person may only enter with their email address one time, and children under 13 must use their parent’s email address to enter.
For more information, stop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave., call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
