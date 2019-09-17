HERMISTON — The Friends of the Hermiston Public Library Annual Book Sale kicks off this week.
A member’s only pre-sale is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the library’s Lanham Room. The event is open to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features a Dollar a Bag sale. The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.