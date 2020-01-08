HERMISTON — A traveling poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution is now on display at the Hermiston Public Library.
The public is encouraged to stop by and view the display, which is titled “World War I: Lessons and Legacies.” The library also plans to host future Smithsonian exhibits.
The Hermiston Public Library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about this exhibit or other library programs, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
