HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library will reopen on-site services on weekdays beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
Due to construction in the library basement, the building is only accessible through the Gladys Avenue entrance. Face coverings are required for anyone school-age and older to enter the building.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays. Seating and computer access will be limited, but WiFi is available 24-7. Call 541-567-2882 for more information.
Curbside pickup will still be available for those who don’t wish to enter the library.
