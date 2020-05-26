HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library resumed limited services on May 26 and will begin lending physical materials in June.
The library is accepting returned items that were checked out before the library’s closure in April. Borrowed materials may be dropped at the north side of the library into the labeled receptacles under the eaves of the building near the bench. The drive-up stainless-steel drop will not be used for now, allowing library staff to safely receive and quarantine returned items. Returns will be received between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
On June 1, library staff will begin offering curbside service for the checkout of library materials. Phone requests and online holds will open on Friday.
“We are excited to begin lending and sharing physical materials, including books, audio and video,” said Library Director Mark Rose. “We look forward to a full reopening as soon as it is safe to do so.”
There is no set a date for the public to enter the library, and library programming will continue via electronic means throughout the summer. Library staff are planning a Summer Reading Program and will provide additional information in a timely manner.
