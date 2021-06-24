HERMISTON — A Time Magazine Must-Read Book of 2020 described as “ravishing and heartfelt” is the topic of the upcoming Bookminders, the Hermiston Public Library book club.
The group will discuss “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. The gathering is Tuesday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. downstairs in the library meeting room, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend.
The publication is the first adult novel in nearly 15 years by the internationally bestselling author. According to The New Yorker, the book, which is set in 2019, “… poses questions about American immigration and mental-health policies, and it is a moving exploration of the ways we inadvertently fail the people we love."
The book club, which is free and open to everyone, meets the second Tuesday of each month. A limited number of copies of “Afterlife” are available at the library. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or stop by the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.