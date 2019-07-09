HERMISTON — Patrons of the Hermiston Public Library have another way to communicate interest in particular books or other library materials.
People can suggest new books to be purchased or other items they’d like to see added to the library’s collection. Relaying that information to library staff is now just a click away.
To submit suggestions, visit www.hermistonlibrary.us, scroll to the bottom and select "Recommend a Book for Purchase" and a Google form will appear. By entering your library card number, staff can contact you if they’re able to acquire the item and place it on hold. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.