HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library will temporarily end lending services beginning Monday, March 30.
The library has been closed to the public but offering curbside book and media loans following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s directive to limit social interaction and public gatherings.
Books and media can be checked out until 5 p.m. Saturday by calling the library at 541-567-2882. The duration of the closure will be determined based on direction from state and federal authorities.
“We look forward to being able to welcome everyone back to the library without the worry of safety,” said Director Mark Rose.
Online services will continue through the library’s website at https://hermistonlibrary.us/.
