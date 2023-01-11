HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club is roaring with excitement as it commemorates its 50th anniversary.
“It is with great pride that we celebrate our 50 years of continuous service in the greater Hermiston community,” Bill Kuhn, Hermiston Lions Club board president, said.
With a focus on students, education and the community as a whole, the local club undertakes numerous projects throughout the year. The group, Kuhn said, awards college scholarships to local students, conducts sight screenings for youths in the greater Hermiston area and provides $200 vision and hearing grants to income-qualified individuals. Also, each year the Hermiston Lions are involved with a number of volunteer causes and provide financial support to several nonprofit organizations.
The club raises money through such efforts as its spring flower and holiday-season poinsettia sales, as well as its annual Mo's Clam Chowder fundraiser and maintaining a food booth at the Umatilla County Fair.
And at the onset of the pandemic, the club accepted applications for its Emergency Response Grant Program. Ranging from $500 to $2,000, money was allocated to eligible causes in Boardman, Echo, Hermiston, Irrigon, Stanfield and Umatilla.
Roaring to serve
Throughout the club’s 50 years of service, several projects and members have come and gone, Kuhn said in a press release, but one thing has remained true to the Hermiston Lions Club: to serve the community.
“I chose the Hermiston Lions Club because my life has always been one of serving others,” Charlie Clupny, club secretary and a 15-year member, said. “It has been and will continue to be a place to grow and support our local community as well as connect with other Lions from our state and around the world.”
In March 2022, 12 new members were officially added to the pride. Joining the Hermiston Lions Club were Erin Anderson, Josh Browning, Jack Gilbert, Rob Hoxie, Val Hoxie, Dave Melville, Erick Peterson, Nancy Peterson, Wes Putman, Jill Ragsdale, Ann Spicer and Stephanie Ugen. Longtime Lion Phil Hamm called them “good people who also want to do great things in our community.”
The 50-year anniversary, Kuhn said, is a celebration of all past, present and even future members. The club, he said, plans to continue its efforts and is always looking for new members to help contribute as it serves the community.
“We would love to welcome active, working members to the club; those who contribute to projects and give back to the community,” Kuhn said.
Lions Club International was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman. His goal was to encourage people to work together for the betterment of their communities. The organization has grown to more than 1.4 million members in clubs across the globe.
The Hermiston Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, Hermiston. To inquire about membership, email hermistonlions@gmail.com. To learn more about the international organization, search www.lionsclubs.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.