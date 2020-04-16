HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club, a 501(c)(3) organization, has allocated emergency funding to support charities in the communities of Echo. Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla, Irrigon and Boardman. This Emergency Response Grant Program has been established to help support the implications from COVID-19 as needs arise in our local communities.
The grants are from $500 to $2,000 each. The Lions intend these funds to be used to meet extraordinary needs in local support programs such as food banks, child care programs, medical assistance or other needs.
Applications should be sent to Bill Kuhn, club president, at wjk.kuhnlawoffices.com. In that email should be a description of the need, how much is needed and contact information. Our Lions team will expedite a review.
The club also encourages tax deductible donations from the public to support these grants. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1690, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Questions should be directed to Bill Kuhn at the email address above or to Phil Hamm, at philip.b.hamm@oregonstate.edu.
