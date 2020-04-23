HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club is offering grants, ranging from $500 to $2,000, to support local charities in the communities of Echo. Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla, Irrigon and Boardman with their extraordinary needs related to COVID-19.
Applications should be sent to Bill Kuhn, club president, at wjk.kuhnlawoffices.com. In that email should be a description of the need, how much is needed and contact information.
