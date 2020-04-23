Lions grant

Hermiston Lions Club member Charles Clupny, left, presents a check for $3,000 to interim director of Agape House Catherine Putnam to support their efforts to feed local families impacted by the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

 Photo contributed by Hermiston Lions Club

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club is offering grants, ranging from $500 to $2,000, to support local charities in the communities of Echo. Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla, Irrigon and Boardman with their extraordinary needs related to COVID-19.

Applications should be sent to Bill Kuhn, club president, at wjk.kuhnlawoffices.com. In that email should be a description of the need, how much is needed and contact information.

