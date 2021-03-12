LAKESIDE, Ariz. — Adam Garrard, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force and a 1997 Hermiston High School graduate, was inducted into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 in December.
Garrard, 42, of Lakeside, Arizona, is the son of Gary and Deanna Garrard of Hermiston.
He serves as the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program workforce specialist in the Workforce Development Administration within the Northeastern Arizona Department of Economic Security, providing assistance to veterans experiencing barriers to employment, including custom resumes, job searches, job interview assistance, individual employment plans and Veterans Tool Kit assistance.
Garrard served 20 years in aircraft maintenance in the Air Force, retiring in 2017. Beginning in November of that year in his current role, he covers the communities of Globe, Payson, Springerville, Eagar, Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake,Taylor, Pinetop-Lakeside, and the White Mountain Apache tribe.
He also serves as the chair of the Northeastern Arizona Veteran Organization Services Round Table, and with the Navajo-Apache-Gila Tri-County Partnership for the Beconnected program for service members. He is also the commander for American Legion Post 76 in Show Low, Arizona.
