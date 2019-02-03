An interest in art was sparked at an early age for Andrea Murphy as she would gaze upon her mother’s (Linda Phillips) work adorning their Hermiston home.
“She had some nice pen and ink horses on the walls that she had drawn, and she used to sketch these cute little horses for my sister and me,” Murphy said. “I think we drove her crazy asking for them.”
Murphy went on to take drawing and painting classes at Hermiston High School, where she graduated in 2004. Later, she studied art at Blue Mountain Community College and Portland Community College.
Murphy’s artwork is on display during the month of February at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Specializing in acrylic equine art, Murphy said she enjoys other subjects and media, but her main inspiration is the colorful western lifestyle. She describes herself as a wife, mother of two boys and an ENFP — referring to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, it stands for Extroversion, Intuition, Feeling, and Perceiving.
Moving back to Hermiston in 2009, she ended up meeting her future husband, Chance, who was riding bulls at the Pendleton Round-Up. After getting married in the fall of 2012, the couple has moved to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and back to Montana before landing most recently back in Hermiston.
For the past six years or so, Murphy has been a part-time artist and stay-at-home mom to their sons, who are now 4 and 5 years old. However, she often can’t find enough time to devote to her artwork.
“Sometimes I get tired from all the things that pull me in different directions,” she said.
However, Murphy does carve out time each year to participate in a couple of quick draws and live auctions where artists create work on-site and then it’s auctioned off.
“It's thrilling and terrifying, which seems ironic for an art event,” she said. “I get to paint alongside some well-known Western and wildlife artists. It is humbling and enriching every time.”
Murphy especially enjoys the opportunity to meet the people who purchase her work — calling it “an unspoken connection.”
Some of her work was recently on display at the Hamley Western Store in Pendleton. In addition, she maintains a presence on social media. In addition to making some sales and commissions, Murphy said it results in some valuable connections.
For more information about the library display, call 541-567-2882. To learn more about Murphy’s artwork, search Facebook or Instagram (@AndreaMurphyArt).
