Kris Dammeyer references a list of recipients while organizing Christmas gift pickup and deliveries Dec. 18, 2020, for Made to Thrive in Hermiston. Pacific Power Foundation on Thursday, May 12, 2022, announced Made to Thrive was one of two of its grant recipients in Northeastern Oregon.
HERMISTON — Two Northeastern Oregon nonprofits received grants combining for more than $300,000 from the Pacific Power Foundation.
Made to Thrive of Hermiston and Building Healthy Families of Enterprise received grants totaling $314,952, according to the press release Thursday, May 12, from the nonprofit arm of Pacific Power.
Made to Thrive’s grant is to promote mental and physical wellness for low-income youth in rural Eastern Oregon by providing access to enriching sports, adventure activities, music and art programs. Made to Thrive's mission is to stop the cycle of child abuse, neglect and poverty by bringing the physical and emotional benefits of sports, adventure activities, music and art to vulnerable youth.
Building Healthy Families’ award is to help construct a bicycle playground in Wallowa. The project increases access to recreation opportunities to improve health and well-being for kids throughout the community.
Lori Wyman, Pacific Power regional business manager for Eastern Oregon, in the press release said, "These organizations are our local heroes — working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we're honored to support their work."
The safety and wellness funds are part of the foundation’s quarterly grant-giving each year.
