HERMISTON — In observance of Veterans Day, Hermiston School District will provide a limited lunch service November 11.
Families may pick up the Wednesday lunch and Thursday breakfast between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at one of four locations: Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.; Desert View Elementary, 1225 S.W. Ninth St.; Rocky Heights Elementary, 650 W. Standard Ave.; or Sunset Elementary, 300 E. Catherine Ave. Meal delivery routes will not be running.
Meal pickup and delivery will run as normal on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and families will receive the Wednesday breakfast at that time. Bus routes and meal pickup will resume as normal on Thursday, Nov. 12, serving the Thursday lunch and Friday breakfast.
The lunch program serves meals, free of charge, to all children age 18 and younger. Children do not need to be registered with the district to receive meals, and lunch cards are not necessary.
