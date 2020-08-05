HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District will resume on-site registration and Chromebook collection Aug. 10-13 at the district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. Available times for registration are Monday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration is required of all students planning to attend a Hermiston school. Parents of returning students should bring the specific snapcode mailed to the home to enroll the student. Parents of new students should bring the child's birth certificate, immunization record and proof of address to registration.
Parents may register their students from home by visiting the district's page, www.hermiston.k12.or.us, clicking the Parents & Community tab, and scrolling down to online registration.
Chromebooks and chargers issued this spring need to be collected at this time to make sure they are in working condition and are ready for student use this fall.
