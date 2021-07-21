HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department is gearing up for National Night Out, which encourages people to get to know their neighbors as a way to build safer communities.
Leading up to the festivities, they hold a treasure hunt. Hermiston PD will host a block party in the person’s neighborhood who finds the golden medallion on National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The first clue regarding the medallion’s whereabouts will be in the East Oregonian on Tuesday, July 27, and the second clue will appear in next edition of the Hermiston Herald, Wednesday, July 28.
