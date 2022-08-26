The new facility Loma Vista Elementary School, 2095 N.E. 19th St., Hermiston, prepares for the start of the school year Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The ribbon cutting for the school’s grand opening is Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m.
HERMISTON — With the 2022-23 school year just around the corner, the Hermiston School District is preparing to unveil its two new elementary schools. The public is invited to ribbon-cutting events at each of the facilities.
The original Rocky Heights Elementary School, constructed in 1962, had numerous maintenance and security concerns. The new school is on the site’s former athletic fields. The official opening is Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. at 650 W. Standard Ave.
The other new facility, which helps address increased student enrollment, is Loma Vista Elementary School. The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m. at 2095 N.E. 19th St.
Voters in November 2019 approved an $82.7 million bond measure to pay for projects. The bond will pay for the new softball complex, a new annex adding classrooms at Hermiston High School, the purchase of additional property for future schools, and improvements to the parking and drop-off areas at several schools.
Each of the new schools has a capacity to serve 600 students. After voters approved the bond, a Nov. 5, 2019, district press release said student enrollment had increased by nearly 900 students since the 2008 general obligation bond for $69.9 million. That project included the replacement of West Park and Sunset elementary schools and the construction of a new Armand Larive Middle School.
