HERMISTON — With the 2022-23 school year just around the corner, the Hermiston School District is preparing to unveil its two new elementary schools. The public is invited to ribbon-cutting events at each of the facilities.

The original Rocky Heights Elementary School, constructed in 1962, had numerous maintenance and security concerns. The new school is on the site’s former athletic fields. The official opening is Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. at 650 W. Standard Ave.

