Pit crew members look on as drivers make practice rounds in 2019 ahead of Hermiston Raceway’s Labor Day Spectacular. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s three-day racing event, which is Sept. 3-5, 2021.
HERMISTON — Race fans can start getting revved up for the Labor Day Spectacular at the Hermiston Raceway.
Billed as the best three-day racing event in the Pacific Northwest, the action kicks off Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 5. The gates open nightly at 5 p.m., with a fan fest at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Speedy's Grill will be open to help fans refuel with food and drinks. The raceway is at 81236 N. Highway 395.
The Prolate Models 100, hobby stocks and Hornets on the Roval highlight Sept. 3; while the Speed Tour Wing Sprint Cars, WESCO Wing Sprint Cars, the Speed Tour Modifieds and Hornets are featured on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 includes the Northwest Super Late Model Series-Street Stocks, INEX Regional Legends Qualifier, the Local Legends Championship, and local racing action with mini stocks, street stocks and JR late models.
Special three-day passes are available from $50-$130. Also, tickets for individual nights can be purchased; Sept. 3 tickets for adults are $20; students/seniors/military are $15 and a family pass is $50 (for two adults and three youths), and Sept. 4-5 tickets cost $5 more than Sept. 3 prices. Also, people 21 and older can purchase VIP patio seating next to Speedy’s Bar (the cost is in addition to the regular ticket price) for the best seats in the house — the tables, which seats up to six people for $100-$150.
