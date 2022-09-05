HERMISTON — With a ground trembling roar, cars rocketed past a packed house Saturday, Sept. 3, on the first day of Hermiston Raceway's Labor Day Spectacular.
"Labor Day Spectacular is one of our signature events for the season, it brings tons of competitors from all over the northwest, some from Utah." Lacy Walden said.
She, her brother Jody, and her father Greg Walden all participate in running the Hermiston Raceway, which has been in operation since 1967 and has seen its share of racing royalty battle it out on their pavement.
"Tom Sneeva, Indianapolis 500 winner, raced here," Greg Walden said. "Hershel McGriff also raced here."
Sneeva and Herschel McGriff, a NASCAR legend and Motorsports Hall of Famer, are just a few of a long list of motorsport talent who have raced at the Hermiston track.
"Hermiston Raceway is one of the oldest tracks in Oregon, it's also the last paved track," Greg Walden explained.
He is the family's raceway historian, as well as its owner, operator, promoter, organizer and, as he added with a chuckle, janitor.
The raceway hosts 4,000 attendees for the Spectacular.
The racing of the day was broken up into five racing classes, the Betteral 100 Pro Lates Wesco/Inland Sprints, Speed Tour Modified, mini stocks, AMCA and street stocks (stocks being short for stockcars). Each class is composed of different cars and challenges, but some "double-up," or ran multiple races throughout the evening.
Bart Hector, from Ephrata, Washington, has been racing at the Hermiston Raceway since 2008 and was "doubling-up" — driving in both the Modified and the Mini Stock classes.
"My family started racing here in the 1970s," he said. "Here and the Ephrata racetrack is probably where we've raced the most."
He said he wanted to finish at least in the top five in both classes.
A spectrum of teams fill the Hermiston Raceway, from hobbyist and family teams that have been racing there for decades to young and voraciously ambitious talent with NASCAR dreams.
Natalie Waters, of Natalie Waters Racing, is 18 and on a mission for a NASCAR seat.
"I pretty much grew up racing, I knew nothing other than racing," she said. "My uncles, I grew up at the race track with them. I had a love for it, by the time I was 2 or 3."
At the Labor Day Spectacular, Waters was racing in the modified class, which required her to develop a new skill set and face new challenges.
"I've been racing open-wheel my whole life, I needed that full body car and horsepower experience to get better as a driver, so they say the modified is one of the hardest cars to drive." Waters said. "This modified has proven it to me. We're in it to get more experience."
And NASCAR is the top goal, she said, as her pit crew worked tirelessly around her, preparing her for a qualifying session, and later, the race.
Waters would be battling it out on track with local racing veterans such as Bart Hector and Rosalee Weller. Weller, of Black Widow Racing from Caldwell, Idaho, has been racing for 20 years, and has raced at the Raceway several times.
"My last three cars have been completely built from the ground up by my husband," Weller explained, as she stood beside her neon-green modified class car. Weller is one of many drivers whose teams and cars are built and maintained as a family affair.
Rick Thompson, from the Tri-Cities, raced at the Raceway for 30 years before his son, Trace, came of age. Now, he's helping Trace kick-start his racing career.
"We bought this car used, did some upgrades to it over the winter, massaged it, put a new engine in it, came to the race track, time to have fun," Rick Thompson said as he stood beside his son.
The family affair extended to the grandstands, where families traveled from just as far as the teams to enjoy the Spectacular.
Throughout the evening, fans cheered on their favorite drivers, roaring for them to "start their engines" and loaded with winners as they received their trophies.
The Labor Day Spectacular continued through Sept. 4, where four more classes would compete for racing glory.
