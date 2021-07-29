HERMISTON — The action is going to be lightning fast as Hermiston Raceway is getting revved up for Saturday Night Thunder.
Debuting for the first time at the Hermiston track is Inland Wing Sprint cars, plus pavement pounding action by West Coast modifieds — with racing by some of your local favorites, including street stocks, bombers and hornets.
The event is Saturday, July 31, with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m. The raceway is at 81236 N. Highway 395.
General admission for adults is $20; students/seniors/military are $15 and a family pass is $50 (for two adults and three youths or seniors). In addition, Speedy's Grill will be open to help fans re-fuel with food and drinks.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, contact 509-845-5510 or info@hermistonraceway.com.
