HERMISTON — The Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation has multiple scholarship opportunities for graduates of west Umatilla and Morrow County schools.
These scholarships are available to all college level students including trade school students: upper division students including junior, senior, and graduate levels; lower division students including freshmen and sophomores; and trade and technical school students of any age.
Apply online at www.hermistonrotaryclub.com. The link is also available on the Hermiston Rotary Facebook page. Applicants may also download a hard copy of the application form and guidelines. Mail application and supporting documents to Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 142, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Application must be received by April 1, 2019. Interviews will be scheduled beginning the third week in April.
