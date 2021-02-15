HERMISTON — The Rotary Club of Hermiston announces that applications for scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year are now available at www.hermistonrotaryclub.com under the Scholarships Tab. The application completion and submission process is online. Deadline for submission is March 31, 2021, and interviews via Zoom will be scheduled starting the third week of April.
These scholarships are made available through the Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that supports projects of the Rotary Club of Hermiston. Any student who has not received a Hermiston Rotary Club Scholarship before and resides in western Umatilla County or Morrow County is eligible to apply. Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate studies as well as trade and vocational school studies.
As an international organization with over 1.2 million members throughout the world, Rotary recognizes that international travel and study can help bring people from many different cultures together to work for the common good. The Rotary International Student Exchange Program is one avenue that helps with international understanding and bonding. The Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation also offers a scholarship for college students intending to participate in a study abroad program offered by their teaching institution, if these programs are allowed this next school year. An application for this scholarship is also available on our website under the Scholarship tab.
As a 501(c)3 charitable organization, the Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation accepts any donations for programs supported by the Rotary Club of Hermiston. Some recent projects include Fun Land Playground Picnic Shelter, Oxbow Trail Wayside enhancements and EOTEC, as well as ongoing support for organizations and events, such as the Arbor Day tree giveaway, Christmas Express and Agape House.
