Hermiston Rotary Club

Rohan Raath, of the Rotary Club of Hermiston, mans the sausage grill on July 9, 2022, during Hermiston Spudfest. The club raises money for its scholarship program and to support other projects.

 Rotary Club of Hermiston/Contributed Photo, File

HERMISTON — Students graduating from schools in western Umatilla County and Morrow County are invited to apply for 2023-24 scholarships from the Rotary Club of Hermiston. Several scholarship opportunities are available:

• College: Ranging from $500 to $2,500, several scholarships will be awarded. Both high school seniors and those already enrolled in college are eligible to apply.

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

