HERMISTON — Students graduating from schools in western Umatilla County and Morrow County are invited to apply for 2023-24 scholarships from the Rotary Club of Hermiston. Several scholarship opportunities are available:
• College: Ranging from $500 to $2,500, several scholarships will be awarded. Both high school seniors and those already enrolled in college are eligible to apply.
• Trade School: Several scholarships of up to $1,000 will be awarded to students of any age currently enrolled in a trade or technical school or apprenticeship program.
• Study Abroad: Hermiston Rotary will award up to three $1,500 scholarships for study abroad programs through accredited colleges or universities that are 30 days or more in length. Students must be in their third year of studies.
The full application requirements are available via bit.ly/3KvxRyy. The deadline to apply is March 31.
The scholarships are made available through the Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation, a charitable organization that supports projects of the Rotary Club of Hermiston. In addition to educational scholarships, recent projects include the Funland Playground Picnic Shelter, Oxbow Trail Wayside enhancements, as well as ongoing support for events and organizations such as the Arbor Day Tree Giveaway, Christmas Express and Agape House.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.