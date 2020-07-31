HERMISTON — Gov. Kate Brown returned Umatilla County to baseline "Stay Home, Save Lives" restrictions effective at noon on Friday, July 31. In light of this order, the Hermiston School District will not host on-site registrations next week at the district office, as was originally scheduled.
According to Maria Durón, HSD communications officer and community relations specialist, in a press release, the district is working with the Oregon Department of Education and will notify parents as soon as clear guidance is given and/or current guidelines are lifted.
Parents are still encouraged to complete the online registration process by going to the district’s website — www.hermiston.k12.or.us — and clicking online registration under the Parents & Community tab. Parents that need their child’s snapcode, to have their password reset, or any other questions are encouraged to call 541-667-6000 for assistance.
