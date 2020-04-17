HERMISTON — Following the launch of Hermiston School District’s Distance Learning for All plan, HSD is offering families with more than two children the ability to checkout a third Chromebook.
IT staff will be available Monday through Friday of next week (April 20-24), from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the district office boardroom.
“We want to be sure that all Hermiston students have access to a Chromebook device,” said Dr. Tricia Mooney, superintendent of schools, in a press release. “It’s important that each student continues with their learning.”
To ensure that all students are able to participate in distance learning, families without internet access have the option to pick up printed packets from the school on a weekly basis.
