HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District is soliciting feedback from staff, parents, students, and community members about district priorities.
District communications officer Maria Duron said the Oregon Legislature has provided funding to school districts throughout the state through the Student Success Act. As part of the process, Duron said the school district is requesting input regarding how to provide the best education to Hermiston students.
People can share their thoughts regarding priorities at www.hermiston.k12.or.us. For questions, contact Duron at 541-667-6036 or maria.duron@hermistonsd.org.
