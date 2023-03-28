A pair of banners grace a light post in this undated photo on Festival Street in Hermiston. The city of Hermiston and Hermiston Downtown District are seeking entries for a Downtown Banner Contest. The deadline to enter is April 24, 2023.
HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston and Hermiston Downtown District are holding a Downtown Banner Contest to help showcase what makes life sweet in Hermiston. The deadline to enter is April 24.
All current and recent Hermiston area residents can enter. A winning entry from each age category will receive a $100 prize — kindergarten through 12 and adults. And the winning entries will be reproduced as vinyl banners and displayed for a year on light posts throughout downtown Hermiston.
“We’re looking for artwork that shows the history, culture, community activities, and natural beauty that makes life sweet in Hermiston and gives a strong sense of place downtown,” Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said. “This is an opportunity for local artists to show their work to thousands of residents and visitors who visit downtown Hermiston every year.”
Submissions can include painting, drawing, digital art, collage, and printmaking and should incorporate the city’s color palette. The use of text is discouraged. For full contest rules, including dimensions and how to submit your entry, visit www.hermiston.or.us/bannercontest.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
