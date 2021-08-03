HERMISTON — The Harkenrider Senior Activity Center now is serving meals in its facility on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. at 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. To assist the cooks, those planning to dine in are asked to call 541-567-3582 by 11 a.m.
In addition, people still can utilize takeout service (call before 11 a.m. and pickup between 11:30 a.m. to noon) and Meals on Wheels (call to order prior to 10 a.m.). Also, effective Aug. 1, the cost for a meal increased to $5. For more information or to place an order, call 541-567-3582.
The center also has a section with books and puzzles. People are invited to stop by and browse. It’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, as a way to raise funds, they collect cans and bottles. And if you have an abundance of vegetables in your garden, consider donating them to the senior center. They use them for cooking and to share with area seniors. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hermistonseniorgathingplace.
