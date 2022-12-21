Participants chop asparagus during a Cooking Matters class on April 12, 2019, at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, Hermiston. The center will take a holiday break, closing Dec. 29, 2022, through New Year's Day resuming its twice-weekly meals on Jan. 3.
HERMISTON — After a busy couple of months, organizers at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center decided to take a well-deserved vacation.
“Our cooks and volunteers need a break,” secretary Judy Fordice said.
The senior center closes Friday, Dec. 23, and reopens Jan. 2, resuming its Tuesday/Thursday lunches Jan. 3. The facility offers a variety of activities — including pinochle, arts and crafts, dominos, exercise classes, a coffee group and Bible studies — Monday through Friday. In addition, special events are scheduled on select weekends. For information, search bit.ly/3jgoCXN or call 541-567-3582.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.