HERMISTON — Students and their parents are invited to learn more about college and career options during the College & Career Family Night.
The free event is Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Armand Larive Middle School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston. In addition to learning how to prepare financially for college, those in attendance will have a chance to win prizes.
In its sixth year, the event is hosted by the Hermiston School District. For more information, contact Shanna Griffin-Herman at 541-667-6626, shannon.herman@hermistonsd.org or Lisa Depew at 541-667-6016, lisa.depew@hermistonsd.org.
