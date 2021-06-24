HERMISTON — The Hermiston Sports Boosters announced tickets still are available for its annual Steak Feed & Auction.
The 21 and older event is Saturday, July 17, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
An individual ticket is $50 or a table of eight is $400, which includes dinner and beer, wine or soda. A no-host cocktail bar will be available. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are available at hermistonsportsboosters.square.site. For questions, contact 541-567-5215 or hermistonsportsboosters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.