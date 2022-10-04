Dancing with the Hermiston Stars
Hermiston Fire Chief Scott Stanton and Mary McConahay of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, perform the swing on Jan. 11, 2020, during Dancing with the Hermiston Stars. The popular event returns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in the Hermiston High School auditorium.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — A handful of Hermiston “stars” are hoping to waltz away with the coveted mirror ball trophy during the ninth annual Dancing with the Hermiston Stars.

Coordinated by the Hermiston Education Foundation, the event is Sunday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St. Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for students. They are available at the Hermiston School District office, 305 S.W. 11th St., by calling 541-667-6000 or at the door.

