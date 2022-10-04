Hermiston Fire Chief Scott Stanton and Mary McConahay of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, perform the swing on Jan. 11, 2020, during Dancing with the Hermiston Stars. The popular event returns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in the Hermiston High School auditorium.
HERMISTON — A handful of Hermiston “stars” are hoping to waltz away with the coveted mirror ball trophy during the ninth annual Dancing with the Hermiston Stars.
Coordinated by the Hermiston Education Foundation, the event is Sunday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St. Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for students. They are available at the Hermiston School District office, 305 S.W. 11th St., by calling 541-667-6000 or at the door.
The event raises money for area service clubs, nonprofit organizations and specific causes. Each of the stars has chosen a charity/purpose to dance for.
The stars and their designated causes are Sean McClanahan (HHS Band Trip to Washington, D.C.), Sandy McKay (FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund), Thelma Mendiola (Hermiston Education Foundation Scholarship Fund), Stacie Roberts (middle school baseball/softball programs), Tori Scott (Marissa Worstell Path for Change Memorial Scholarship) and Derek Williams (Christmas Express).
Participants are being schooled by professionals from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company in preparation for the competition. The winner will be determined based on votes and money collected for their charity, HEF secretary Tracy Hepworth said.
“The attendee’s ticket will double as the voting ballot,” she said. “Each dancer will be collecting donations prior to the performance and on the day of the performance.”
On the night of the competition, each dancer will have a table set up in the school’s commons to accept votes and donations, Hepworth said. It will include information about the charity/cause they are dancing for.
Dancing with the Hermiston Stars was initially coordinated by the Desert Arts Council. After bowing out in 2019, the Hermiston Education Foundation waltzed in to take over organizing the fundraiser. The popular event was last held in early 2020 prior to the onset of the global pandemic.
The education foundation is a nonprofit organization that is directed by a board of trustees. It includes community volunteers, a member of the Hermiston School District board of education, the district’s superintendent and faculty/staff of the school district. The foundation seeks to enhance opportunities for the students and educators of the Hermiston School District.
In addition to offering scholarships to Hermiston students, HEF provides grants to district teachers and staff, to be used for projects, activities or equipment. Money has been used for such things as field trips, special speakers, and classroom equipment or materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.