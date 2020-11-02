HERMISTON — Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on gatherings, the annual Veterans Day breakfast hosted by the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce has been canceled in favor of a car parade on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Participating veterans should arrive in their vehicle by 9:30 a.m. at the Sandstone Middle School parking lot, 400 N.E. 10th St. The parade route will travel along Northeast 10th Street to East Main Street, ending at the Festival Street. All veterans participating in the car parade will receive a $20 meal voucher redeemable at participating restaurants.
Spectators are welcome, but should follow social distancing guidelines.
Anyone wanting to serve as a flag holder along Main Street, or those with questions, should call the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 541-567-6151. To sign up as a volunteer, email info@hermistonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.