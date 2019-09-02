HERMISTON — The September meeting of the Hermiston Travel Club has been rescheduled due to conflicts.
The gathering is Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. The group will resume its regular meeting day during the month of October.
The Hermiston Travel Club regularly meets the third Thursday of each month. For more information, contact publicity chair June Rosenberg at juner1942@gmail.com or president Pat Moncrief at 541-571-3770.
