HERMISTON — The annual Treats on Main trick-or-treating event has been altered in deference to COVID-19 regulations on gatherings and social distancing. On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m., a drive-thru Treats on Main and Beyond will be held at the Hermiston Convention Center Parking lot, 415 S. Highway 395. No trick-or-treat activities are planned on Main Street for 2020.
To participate in the trick-or-treating event, drive south on Third Street and enter the parking lot on the north side of the center. Follow the route through the parking lot and exit on the south onto Tamarack Street. No access will be allowed from Highway 395 or Second Street. All participants must wear a mask or face covering and observe social distancing by staying in their vehicles.
Businesses and organizations will hand out candy from booths set up in the convention center parking lot. Anyone wanting to provide treats for the event can sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScq7T2U1eu4rzZal-ZOs_pLK2z6ZYstZem6mjLh2-bjQpapKA/viewform.
The Hermiston Parks & Recreation Department also is hosting a pumpkin carving contest for area residents. Anyone wanting to enter a carved or painted pumpkin should drop their entry off at the community center on Thursday or Friday, Oct. 29-30. Pumpkins entered will be displayed during Treats on Main and Beyond event, but will not be returned to entrants.
Treats on Main and Beyond is sponsored by Rogers Toyota, the city of Hermiston and local businesses.
