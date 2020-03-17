HERMISTON — The annual Arbor Day tree giveaway sponsored by the Hermiston Rotary Club and the Hermiston Parks & Recreation committee is still taking place.
The free event is Saturday, April 4 starting at 9 a.m. at Smitty’s Ace Hardware, 1845 N. First St., Hermiston. As a precautionary measure, people will drive up and remain in their vehicle while an attendant takes their order and provides them tree starts.
People are encouraged to research the different varieties that will be available so they know what they want when they arrive.
Tree starts, which are available on a first-serve basis, include flame Amur maple, service berry, special select river birch, green ash, little leaf Linden, Colorado spruce, European mountain ash and red osier dogwood.
According to a written statement from Hermiston Parks & Recreation, it was decided to modify the event because the tree starts have been pulled and are being kept under refrigeration — pushing back the distribution date could result in poor survival. People are asked to only take what they can plant in a short period of time.
For more information, contact 541-667-5018 or gwicks@hermiston.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.