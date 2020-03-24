HERMISTON — Veterans of Foreign War Desert Post #4750 is stepping up to help with an American Red Cross blood drive that was canceled because of the closure of Stafford Hansell Government Center in Hermiston.
The VFW leadership is opening the doors to allow American Legion Post #37 to host Red Cross volunteers. The blood drive is Friday, April 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, which is located behind Pizza Hut at 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston.
The Red Cross is setting a goal of at least 18 pints. In order to meet their goal, it’s estimated that 25-30 appointments should be scheduled to cover donor disqualifications or no-shows.
According to the American Red Cross, healthy donors are desperately needed to provide lifesaving blood to patients. There is a severe shortage due to the cancellation of numerous collection events because of COVID-19. Eligible blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well at the time of the donation.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org. Also, appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.
