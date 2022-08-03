HERMISTON — Sheena Tarvin’s life was on a downward spiral. Her addiction to methamphetamine resulted in legal issues, the breakup of her marriage and homelessness.
At her lowest point, Tarvin said her family refused to enable her. Initially angry, she’s now grateful because it led her to Desert Rose Ministries and an opportunity to change her life.
Tarvin encourages people to help support the ministry and have fun at the same time. A street carnival and fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 6, noon to 5 p.m. behind the Desert Rose facility, 512 E. Main St., Hermiston. There is no admission charge — tickets can be purchased to participate in activities.
Pastor Jason Estle said he hopes the old-fashioned event will bring the community together. People can have fun, he said, and then stake out a spot on Main Street for the Umatilla County Fair kick-off parade at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to carnival activities, music and food, there is a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction People also can make donations.
Founded in 2014, the ministry continues to expand. Next week, Estle said they plan to open Desert Rose Ministries Lighthouse. The sober living facility will offer addicts who want help with a place to live. It will provide hands-on help with things like recovery plans, goal-setting and teaching life skills.
“What we really do is share Jesus with people. I know he can help them,” Estle said. “The volunteers we have are people who have come right off the street whose lives have been changed by Jesus.”
In addition, Desert Rose is reaching out to older adults in the community to help with home repair projects. At no cost to the seniors, materials and labor are provided.
Featuring informal and non-traditional church services, Estle initially didn’t know what direction the ministry would take. Providing support to the unhoused and people experiencing alcohol and drug problems grew organically from the first prayer meeting.
“We were in the building praying and a guy came in higher than anything and we led him to the lord,” he said. “Ever since then, the passion for helping people just grows and grows.”
Tarvin is especially grateful for that. Nearly five years ago, she was hungry, tired and needed a shower. With nowhere else to turn, Tarvin went to Desert Rose.
“They helped me when I was an addict on the street,” she said. “Because of what God’s done for me through them, I’ve been able to get back on my feet and have a life worth living.”
In addition to getting clean, Tarvin completed her probation early, is no longer homeless and works at the Power House Treatment Center in Hermiston. She said she thinks the world of Dan Madore, her former probation officer with Umatilla County Community Corrections, and Erica Sandoval, the Hermiston Police Department officer who arrested her.
“God put these people, Desert Rose and others in my life,” she said. “They were teachers of love, compassion and accountability.”
For more information about Desert Rose Ministries, search www.facebook.com/desertroseministrieshermiston. For questions, call 541-667-9566.
