Madison Pollock, along with her children, Clarabell, 4, and Lane, 1, pose for a photo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Oxbow Trail in Hermiston. Pollock found the hidden medallion during Hermiston’s National Night Out treasure hunt. She won an ice cream social block party, which will be hosted by the Hermiston Police Department and city of Hermiston on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during National Night Out.
HERMISTON — Super sleuth Madison Pollock found the hidden medallion after just two clues during the National Night Out treasure hunt. Inside a small treasure chest, the bounty was hidden at a makeshift rock trading post under an information board at the Oxbow Trail.
After discussing the clues with her mother-in-law, Tracey Pollock, and her grandmother, Connie Ferranti, the Hermiston woman, along with her children, Clarabell, 4, and Lane, 1, headed out early in the morning on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to search.
As the winner of the treasure hunt, the Hermiston Police Department and city of Hermiston will host an ice cream social block party in her grandmother’s East Quince Avenue neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 2 during Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.
Other community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings during National Night Out, an initiative that aims to connect communities with their neighbors and law enforcement. As available, city personnel and first responders will stop by and mingle.
Those planning a gathering are invited to provide time and location information to Cpl. Tim Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.