HERMISTON — A pair of services to celebrate the season are planned at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.

A special service highlighting Christmas is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring their family and celebate. Also, an upbeat candlelight service is planned Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact 541-567-3677, hermistonnaz@gmail.com or visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.