HERMISTON — A pair of services to celebrate the season are planned at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.
A special service highlighting Christmas is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring their family and celebate. Also, an upbeat candlelight service is planned Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact 541-567-3677, hermistonnaz@gmail.com or visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.
